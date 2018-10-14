Rep. Adam Schiff, chair of the House Intelligence Committee, said the White House is blocking congressional Democrats by denying access to a complaint filed last month by a whistleblowing intelligence official. That note to the inspector general of the intelligence community — described by the watchdog as “urgent” — reportedly centers on a “promise” President Donald Trump made during discussions with a foreign leader. Schiff said the inspector general refused to discuss the complaint with the committee during testimony yesterday.

What’s the mystery country? Sources suggest the complaint involves Ukraine, where Trump and his allies allegedly pressured officials to investigate the local dealings of ex-Vice President Joe Biden’s son.