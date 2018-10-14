Just weeks away from a general election, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has said he’s “deeply sorry” for donning brownface makeup at a 2001 costume party. Obtained by Time magazine, the yearbook image depicts Trudeau — then a 29-year-old teacher in Vancouver — dressed as Aladdin for an Arabian Nights-themed school gala. The 47-year-old progressive, who’s seeking another term Oct. 21, also admitted to wearing a blackface costume for a high school talent show.

Could this sink the prime minister? The signs are bleak: Beyond multiple accounts of cultural insensitivity, Trudeau was also mired in a political scandal earlier this year.