After yesterday’s unprecedented repeat election — and with results still being counted — the parties of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and rival Benny Gantz appear neck-and-neck. With neither poised to secure a majority, both pledged to launch coalition talks to form a government. The results could make a political kingmaker out of former Netanyahu ally Avigdor Lieberman, who’s already demanded that any potential partners commit to more liberal, secularist policies.

When will Israel finally get a government? Once the president taps a party leader to form one, they’ll have six weeks to do so.