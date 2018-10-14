After weekend attacks claimed by Iran-backed Yemeni rebels set two Saudi oil facilities ablaze and threatened a global oil shortage, President Donald Trump said he was “locked and loaded” to retaliate along with allies in Riyadh. But yesterday, even as U.S. assessments pointed to a cruise missile strike directly from Iran, not Yemen, he was more reserved. Trump said he’d “like to avoid” military confrontation, adding that Tehran officials “want to make a deal.”

Why the about-face? Some observers say the Saudis are reluctant to directly confront their cross-Gulf rivals, who have developed a formidable arsenal of long-range weapons.