Following a spate of Houthi-claimed attacks this weekend on Saudi oil facilities, which sent crude prices soaring, President Donald Trump said he’s “locked and loaded” with a potential response. But while speculation, bolstered by U.S. intelligence assessments, suggests Iran was behind the attacks, Trump stopped short of naming the Islamic Republic — saying he’d wait for word from Saudi Arabia before proceeding. Tehran dismissed suggestions that it’s to blame.

Could this mean war? While it’s not the first time Trump has threatened military retaliation, analysts say his rhetoric has rarely led to follow-up action.