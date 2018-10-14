Despite fleeting calls for unity, last night’s primary debate showcased the policy differences among the 10 presidential front-runners. While ex-Vice President Joe Biden invoked the legacy of his mostly moderate former boss, top liberal contenders Sens. Elizabeth Warren and Bernie Sanders defended their more ambitious visions, particularly universal health care. The showdown highlighted how the Democratic Party is still torn over how radical a change voters expect.

What about the second-tier candidates? Now is a crucial moment, this OZY op-ed writer says, for contenders like former Rep. Beto O’Rourke, Mayor Pete Buttigieg and Sens. Cory Booker and Amy Klobuchar to draw voters’ attention away from the big three.