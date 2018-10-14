The nation’s top court voted Wednesday to let the Trump administration enforce a measure denying asylum to migrants who previously passed through another country without first requesting protection there. The Supreme Court’s decision allows the rule, which observers say is a dramatic shift in longstanding U.S. immigration policy, to be applied while a legal case against it continues.

Who will it affect? While those fleeing violence and poverty in Central America appear to be the primary targets, it could also leave asylum-seekers from Africa, Asia and South America out of luck.