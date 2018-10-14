While President Donald Trump says he sacked his mustachioed national security adviser, the famously hawkish Bolton claims he resigned. Whatever the truth, it’s now abundantly clear how much the two men disagreed on foreign policy — with Bolton, the third national security adviser to depart the Trump administration, often pushing for tougher stances against America’s adversaries. Some reports suggest half a dozen candidates are in the running to replace him.

Was there a final straw? Although Trump appeared displeased about how the Bolton-recommended cancellation of talks with the Taliban played out, the top aide had been dogged for months by grievances from various corners.