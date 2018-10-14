“I’m not discussing anything.” That’s how President Donald Trump summed up the prospect of further negotiations with the militant group yesterday after abruptly canceling a weekend meeting with Taliban and Afghan officials at Camp David. That appeared to contradict suggestions by Secretary of State Mike Pompeo just a day earlier that talks could be salvaged. But some sources say Trump might still relent.

Does that mean hopes for peace are dashed? Experts warn that both Afghan and American lives are in danger of more attacks, with one Taliban leader reportedly saying, “Let’s see who can win this war.”

