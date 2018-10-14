A spectacle was planned: President Donald Trump hosting his Afghan counterpart and the Taliban at Camp David to finalize a peace accord. But in Saturday tweets, Trump announced the gathering was canceled, along with the talks, after a car bomb near Kabul’s U.S. embassy killed an American soldier last week. Meanwhile, critics expressed dismay that the Taliban, which harbored al-Qaida as it planned the 9/11 attacks, would be America’s guest days from the tragedy’s 18th anniversary.

Could talks resume? Neither side has ruled them out, but one emerging alternative is a U.S. troop drawdown without an agreement.