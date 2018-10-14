Until he was finally deposed in a 2017 coup, Mugabe ruled virtually unchallenged, attracting criticism at home and abroad for suppressing political opponents and driving the economy into ruin. But he’s also “an icon of liberation,” according to current President Emmerson Mnangagwa: After spearheading an independence movement against White-run Rhodesia, the war hero became Zimbabwe’s first elected leader — and later urged other African nations to rally against neo-colonialism.

How will Mugabe be remembered? Experts say he leaves behind the complex legacy of having morphed from a freedom-minded visionary to “a grossly corrupt, vicious dictator.”