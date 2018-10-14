Bahamian officials say 20 people were killed when Hurricane Dorian swept through the archipelago this week with devastating force. But that death toll is likely to grow as an international rescue team scours the islands of Great Abaco and Grand Bahama for survivors and bodies. Meanwhile, officials in Florida say they “dodged a missile” after Dorian mostly veered away from the Sunshine State, peppering its eastern coast with rain and wind but causing no major damage.

So is the Atlantic coast safe? Not exactly: The storm still threatens the Carolinas as it moves northward today and tomorrow, with forecasters predicting storm surges of up to eight feet.