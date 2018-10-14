Chief Executive Carrie Lam said she would withdraw the legislation that has prompted mass unrest and destabilized China’s semi-autonomous territory since June. The protests opposing the extradition bill, which would have allowed Beijing to prosecute suspects from Hong Kong, have swelled to become one of the biggest threats to Chinese authority in decades. Lam’s move prompted a 4 percent jump in the city’s Hang Seng stock index.

Will this appease activists? It seems unlikely, as the bill — already indefinitely suspended since June — was just one of protesters’ demands, which now include greater democracy and an investigation into how police have handled demonstrations.