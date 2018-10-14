   

    Hurricane Dorian Kills Five in Bahamas

    Dozens Feared Dead in California Boat Fire

    Hong Kong’s Lam Denies Resignation Rumors

    Johnson Threatens New Elections in Parliamentary Showdown

    Also Important…

    Iran Is Stockpiling Potatoes Too

    Airbnb Hosts Offers Free Housing to Hurricane Evacuees

    Chinese University Tests Facial Recognition System

    ‘Doctor Who’ Writer Terrance Dicks Dies at 84

    Novak Djokovic Withdraws From US Open Amid Boos

    Hurricane Dorian Kills Five in Bahamas

    “The devastation is unprecedented.” That’s how Bahamian Prime Minister Hubert Minnis described the catastrophic storm that destroyed an estimated 13,000 homes as it stalled over the archipelago Monday. While forecasters predicted the hurricane — which arrived as a Category 5 but is now downgraded — would move eastward, they also said even “a small deviation” could mean it thrashes the southeastern U.S. coast next.

    Why is Dorian so dangerous? The longer it swirls in one place, the more its severe winds weaken structures and its torrential rain adds to rising floodwaters.

    Dozens Feared Dead in California Boat Fire

    At least 15 bodies have been recovered after a commercial diving boat burst into flames early Monday near an island northwest of Los Angeles. The 75-foot vessel, anchored only 20 yards from shore, carried 33 passengers and six crew members, but most were asleep below deck when the fire erupted. Five crew members jumped ship and were rescued. The local coroner’s office is planning for more casualties, while a Coast Guard official said to prepare for “the worst outcome.”

    Was there any foul play? So far, authorities say there are no signs of criminal activity, while the boat was reportedly in full compliance with safety regulations.

    Hong Kong’s Lam Denies Resignation Rumors

    Following a report that she floated the idea of stepping down during a closed-door meeting with business leaders — supposedly blaming herself for causing “unforgivable havoc” — Chief Executive Carrie Lam quickly denied that was her intention. In a 24-minute recording obtained by Reuters, Lam said the controversial extradition bill that sparked the protests wasn’t “instructed” or “coerced” by China. But she also claimed she had “very limited” space to solve the crisis.

    What have we learned about China’s intentions? Lam says Beijing recognizes the risk a crackdown would pose to its reputation and insists it’s “willing to play” along.

    Johnson Threatens New Elections in Parliamentary Showdown

    British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has hinted that he’ll call a snap election for Oct. 14 if lawmakers — including rebels from his own Conservative Party — succeed in blocking the possibility of a no-deal Brexit. That measure, which they’re expected to consider today, would force Johnson to ask the European Union for a three-month extension for Britain’s withdrawal. In a televised address yesterday, he warned against “another pointless delay” in the process.

    What would a new vote do? Government officials say calling a general election, which requires a two-thirds majority, could stifle his opponents’ attempts to prevent a no-deal Brexit Oct. 31.

  5. Also Important…

    A Taliban attack on an international housing complex in Kabul yesterday killed 16 people and injured 119 others. Italy’s anti-establishment 5-Star Movement is holding an online vote on whether to form a coalition with the Democratic Party that would exclude the far-right from government. And U.S. congressional Democrats will reportedly probe President Donald Trump’s alleged attempts to silence women who’d claimed they had affairs with him.

    Iran Is Stockpiling Potatoes Too

    “Death to potatoes!” Such was the rallying cry a decade ago against then-President Mahmoud Ahmadinejad, who was notorious for doling out spuds to supporters. But with sanctions choking Iran’s economy — leading to shortages of typical imported staples like corn, rice and barley — potatoes are back in a big way, OZY reports. Production is in overdrive in provinces desperate to stave off food shortages, while an export ban has kept prices low and supplies steady.

    How does that suit Iranian palates? The country’s cuisine may be changing: Gone is the beef than anchored most family meals, replaced by a largely plant-based diet to help keep costs down.

    Airbnb Hosts Offers Free Housing to Hurricane Evacuees

    The company has activated its Open Homes Program to shelter relief workers and those forced to evacuate in regions hit by Dorian’s wrath. Over 800 hosts have already made accommodations available in Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina and Alabama, as well as Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands. Airbnb is urging more hosts to participate in the program, which began after Hurricane Sandy in 2012.

    Are hosts losing business? Not exactly: Open Homes provides an opportunity to exercise their altruism with properties that would’ve been empty anyway.

    Chinese University Tests Facial Recognition System

    China Pharmaceutical University’s installation last week of a pilot system that detects students’ faces without their consent has been met with widespread criticism. Officials at the school in Nanjing, Jiangsu province, say surveillance technology at building entrances and in two classrooms would monitor attendance — as well as track whether students are paying attention. They’re considering expanding the program to all classrooms.

    Is monitoring attendance really so bad? The university argues it’s not invading anyone’s privacy, since classrooms are public spaces, and similar facial recognition technology is already being used across China to identify jaywalkers, unlicensed drivers and criminal suspects.

    ‘Doctor Who’ Writer Terrance Dicks Dies at 84

    The London-born screenwriter died last week after a short illness, according to a Monday announcement on the show’s official Twitter account. Best known for his work on the iconic BBC sci-fi seriesDicks wrote and edited more than 35 episodes between 1968 and 1983 and served as a script editor on more than 150 episodes. He also wrote over 60 novelizations of Doctor Who stories.

    What else was on the author’s resume? Dicks got his start on the 1960s TV series The Avengers and worked on BBC adaptations of Oliver Twist and Vanity Fair. He also penned children’s fiction series including The Baker Street Irregulars.

    Novak Djokovic Withdraws From US Open Amid Boos

    Succumbing to a sore left shoulder, the top-seeded defending champ retired midmatch, down 6-4, 7-5, 2-1, setting off a chorus of boos from the Arthur Ashe Stadium crowd. The Serbian star embraced opponent Stan Wawinka before hauling his tennis bag into the tunnel. It was the 13th time that Djokovic retired in the middle of a match. “I’m sorry for the crowd,” he said, adding that he was not offended.

    When will he play next? Djokovic said he hopes to recover in time for the Rakuten Japan Open in four weeks.

