“The devastation is unprecedented.” That’s how Bahamian Prime Minister Hubert Minnis described the catastrophic storm that destroyed an estimated 13,000 homes as it stalled over the archipelago Monday. While forecasters predicted the hurricane — which arrived as a Category 5 but is now downgraded — would move eastward, they also said even “a small deviation” could mean it thrashes the southeastern U.S. coast next.

Why is Dorian so dangerous? The longer it swirls in one place, the more its severe winds weaken structures and its torrential rain adds to rising floodwaters.