With peak sustained winds of 185 mph, the Category 5 “monster” — tied with three others for the second-strongest Atlantic storm ever — made landfall on the islands of Great Abaco and Grand Bahama Sunday night. Early reports documented roofs pried open, power outages and smashed cars. “This will put us to a test that we’ve never confronted before,” said Bahamian Prime Minister Hubert Minnis. With storm surges up to 23 feet, Dorian is expected to batter the region through Monday.

What’s next? While it’s still unclear how hard Florida will be hit, more than 20 million Americans are expected to feel some effects from the massive storm in the coming days.