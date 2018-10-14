Before another weekend of planned protests, police in the semi-autonomous territory arrested pro-democracy organizers Joshua Wong and Agnes Chow on suspicion of inciting unauthorized demonstrations. Activist Andy Chan was detained at the airport while traveling to Japan and accused of rioting. Meanwhile, a major Saturday march was called off after authorities refused to sanction it — but that may not deter protesters angered by the government’s attempts to stifle dissent.

Why is this weekend significant? It marks the five-year anniversary of Beijing’s decision to effectively orchestrate Hong Kong’s elections, a move activists consider “totally unacceptable.”