Critics are crying foul over the British prime minister’s move yesterday to suspend Parliament for five weeks, calling it an anti-democratic attempt to derail any alternatives to his Brexit strategy. Johnson’s request, which was approved by Queen Elizabeth II, sparked widespread protests and an online petition that’s already attracted more than 1.3 million signatures. Meanwhile, his opponents are preparing legislation to extend the Brexit deadline if he fails to produce a deal.

What have we learned about Johnson? Experts say this proves he’s far more calculating and aggressive than many expected, a stark contrast to his predecessor’s perceived timidity.