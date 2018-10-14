The family behind the manufacturer of OxyContin might give up ownership of the company and pay $3 billion of their own money to resolve more than 2,000 lawsuits blaming Purdue Pharma for fueling America’s opioid crisis. Talks over the deal — which could total $12 billion and would leave Purdue in bankruptcy — are still ongoing, but a successful settlement would make the pharmaceutical giant the first opioid maker to settle all claims against it for its role in the epidemic.

Would that help the crisis? Medical experts say the crucial next step is to promote empathy for addicts and compel elected officials to pursue treatment and support programs.