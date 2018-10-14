In a landmark decision yesterday, an Oklahoma judge ruled that the pharmaceutical giant must pay the state for its aggressive marketing campaigns’ role in fueling an opioid crisis that has claimed 6,000 lives over two decades. It’s the first time a court has held a drug company responsible for mass opioid deaths, giving plaintiffs in around 2,000 other lawsuits hope that they might succeed in wresting compensation from manufacturers.

How significant is this victory? While it sets a crucial precedent, the amount awarded falls short of the $17 billion Oklahoma sought — and is only enough to finance a year’s worth of resources in the state’s anti-opioid fight.