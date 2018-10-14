It’s possible that China and the U.S. could put Friday’s dueling tariff declarations — plus President Donald Trump’s “order” for American companies to abandon China — behind them. Visiting France for the G-7 summit, Trump admitted having “second thoughts” about his threats, and yesterday Chinese Vice Premier Liu He said his country “firmly” opposes the escalation and seeks “calm” negotiations.

What’s next? Trump says Beijing has offered to restart negotiations, which apparently cheered investors as U.S. stock futures rose after a precipitous global market slide that began on Friday.

