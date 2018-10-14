“Our house is burning. Literally.” So tweeted French President Emmanuel Macron yesterday as fears grew about the vulnerability of the world’s largest rainforest. But his Brazilian counterpart, Jair Bolsonaro, was having none of it: The far-right leader, who blamed environmental groups this week for starting the fires out of spite, chided Macron for attempting to make “personal political gains” by meddling in South America’s “internal matter.”

How is the international community responding? Bolsonaro’s environmental policies, which critics say encourage deforestation, could threaten more than $1 billion in conservation assistance and even a trade deal between the EU and South American countries.