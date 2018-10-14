Trump Dismisses Economic Warnings, But Floats Stimulus
Amid growing concerns about the state of the U.S. economy, President Donald Trump admitted yesterday that he’s mulling potential cuts on capital gains and payroll taxes — but not, he claimed, because a downturn is coming. “We’re very far from a recession,” he said. The economy’s still growing, with unemployment at a 50-year low, but the White House is under increasing pressure to avoid a slump as the 2020 campaign heats up.
What might determine Trump’s next move? Less than impressive performance by the administration’s preferred indicators, such as business investment and blue-collar job growth, could spur it into action.