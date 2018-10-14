Amid growing concerns about the state of the U.S. economy, President Donald Trump admitted yesterday that he’s mulling potential cuts on capital gains and payroll taxes — but not, he claimed, because a downturn is coming. “We’re very far from a recession,” he said. The economy’s still growing, with unemployment at a 50-year low, but the White House is under increasing pressure to avoid a slump as the 2020 campaign heats up.

What might determine Trump’s next move? Less than impressive performance by the administration’s preferred indicators, such as business investment and blue-collar job growth, could spur it into action.