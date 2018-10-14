As fears mount that the U.S. is poised for a recession, White House adviser Kellyanne Conway told reporters yesterday “the fundamentals of our economy are very strong.” But that belied reported rumblings inside President Donald Trump’s administration that officials could cut payroll taxes to stave off potential turmoil. While sources say the idea’s still in its early stages, they also suggest insiders are increasingly talking about ways to thwart an economic slowdown.

Is new policy really on the way? If history is any judge, OZY reports, a Republican-led administration will push tax cuts, less regulation and more constraints on spending.