President Ashraf Ghani promised to wipe out the Islamic State’s safe havens after it claimed responsibility for the deadliest attack on the country’s capital this year, which left 63 people dead and 182 wounded at a Saturday night wedding. The suicide bombing raises questions about how stable Afghanistan may be following the prospective peace deal between the U.S. and the Taliban, which called the attack “forbidden and unjustifiable.”

What could the Afghan government do? It’s largely left out of talks — and questions the Taliban’s promises to stop fighting, as well as U.S. hopes that an accord will make it easier to counter the Islamic State.

