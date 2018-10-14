The Israeli government denied entry to Reps. Rashida Tlaib and Ilhan Omar yesterday, attracting criticism for complying with a political demand by President Donald Trump. Both congresswomen, who are Muslim, support a boycott of Israeli goods and services over the country’s treatment of Palestinians, which led Trump to suggest that allowing them would “show great weakness.” Some worry the move sets a dangerous precedent by effectively exporting a partisan dispute. Today, Israel granted Tlaib permission to visit her grandmother in the West Bank.

What are the implications? The ban also highlights the increasingly close bond between Trump and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, both of whom are facing re-election battles and intense criticism at home.