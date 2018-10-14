“Personal meeting?” So tweeted President Donald Trump last night, suggesting that he could help his Chinese counterpart, Xi Jinping, “solve the Hong Kong problem” — and hinting that it might be the only way to secure a trade deal with Washington. Meanwhile, as the semi-autonomous territory braces for more weekend protests, fresh video footage showed thousands of Chinese paramilitary police gathered in a Shenzhen stadium, just across the border.

Could China really intervene? Analysts believe Beijing doesn’t want to launch a potentially damaging military incursion, though its warnings have grown increasingly dire as protests have escalated.

