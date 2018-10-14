Trump Floats Talks With Xi Over Hong Kong
“Personal meeting?” So tweeted President Donald Trump last night, suggesting that he could help his Chinese counterpart, Xi Jinping, “solve the Hong Kong problem” — and hinting that it might be the only way to secure a trade deal with Washington. Meanwhile, as the semi-autonomous territory braces for more weekend protests, fresh video footage showed thousands of Chinese paramilitary police gathered in a Shenzhen stadium, just across the border.
Could China really intervene? Analysts believe Beijing doesn’t want to launch a potentially damaging military incursion, though its warnings have grown increasingly dire as protests have escalated.
