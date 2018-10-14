Following two straight days of chaos at the transport hub — caused by pro-democracy protesters blocking departure gates and forcing the cancellation of hundreds of flights — operations appeared back on track Wednesday. But in an attempt to prevent future protests, Hong Kong’s airport authority was granted an injunction against demonstrators, who clashed with cops last night at various points. That means they’ll face arrest and removal from almost all areas if they return.

Who’s weighing in? Besides President Donald Trump, who called the situation “very tough,” the company with a controlling stake in Cathay Pacific Airways has thrown its support behind embattled Chief Executive Carrie Lam.