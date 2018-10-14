Attorney General William Barr says investigators found “serious irregularities” at a federal prison in Manhattan where disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein apparently committed suicide. According to one report, those included the failure of guards on duty — only one of whom is believed to have been a full-fledged corrections officer — to regularly check on him. “I was appalled and frankly angry,” Barr told reporters yesterday, while also assuring the criminal investigation into Epstein would continue.

Has justice died with Epstein? As OZY reports, his victims are still hoping to claim restitution through civil litigation against his estate, but his inability to defend himself could hinder that effort.