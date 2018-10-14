While medical examiners have performed an autopsy on the disgraced financier, said to have hung himself Saturday, they have yet to release any details surrounding his death. Guards tasked with watching Epstein, who’d been charged with sexually abusing and trafficking underage girls, were reportedly working long overtime hours, and it’s still unclear why Manhattan Correctional Center authorities removed the inmate from a suicide watch. Meanwhile, investigators continue to probe the opaque nature and source of Epstein’s wealth.

What could they find? Although details are scant so far, both JPMorgan Chase and Deutsche Bank are believed to have kept servicing Epstein’s fortune — even after internal warnings that legal trouble could result.