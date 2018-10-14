Following last weekend’s shootings in Texas and Ohio, politicians on both sides of the aisle are feeling pressure to tighten the country’s gun laws. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell has hinted there’s “a lot of support” for strengthening background checks, while President Donald Trump has reportedly gauged the prospect in meetings with members of Congress. Democrats, for their part, may ease up on their hesitation to push for reinstating a 1994 ban on assault weapons.

Is a ban really possible? Having proven politically risky in the past, that kind of prohibition still seems unlikely — especially with opinion split over whether the previous measure was effective.