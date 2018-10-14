Staying mostly out of the public eye during his visits to El Paso and Dayton yesterday, President Donald Trump deflated hopes that he’d use the trip to push for unity following those cities’ weekend shootings. While he sought to comfort victims in the hospital, Trump also lashed out at his Democratic critics for “politicking” and hailed the “amazing day” — during which he said he encountered “love” and “respect for the office of the presidency.” In both cities, the president was met with protests.

Was everyone unhappy? Sen. Sherrod Brown of Ohio and Dayton Mayor Nan Whaley, both targets of Trump’s criticism, cast the president’s visit in favorable light, with Brown saying, “They were hurting. He was comforting.”