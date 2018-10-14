Today President Donald Trump will visit the sites of last weekend’s back-to-back shootings in Texas and Ohio that left 31 people dead and dozens more wounded. The White House says he’ll seek “to have a conversation” about preventing such tragedies — but local observers are wondering whether that’ll be possible, given his history of incendiary statements. In Washington, meanwhile, Republicans are coalescing around so-called “red flag” legislation facilitating the confiscation of firearms from at-risk owners.

What could a new law look like? That still partially depends on Democrats, some of whom want tougher bills banning military-style assault rifles and high-capacity magazines.