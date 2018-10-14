Denouncing white supremacy and warning about the threat of “racist hate,” President Donald Trump blamed video games, mental illness and the internet for this weekend’s deadly shootings in Texas and Ohio. But he avoided addressing claims from critics that his combative and racially charged rhetoric has fueled intolerance. Nor did he propose gun control measures, as Democrats and some Republicans have demanded — and Trump had earlier tweeted, linking weapons purchase background checks to immigration reform.

What’s next? As campaign season heats up, observers will be watching whether Trump reverts to fanning the flames of division after stepping briefly into the role of national healer.