The former vice president, still the frontrunner for the Democratic presidential nomination, rebuffed attempts by challengers to cast doubt over his policy positions on everything from immigration to women’s rights. Most prominently, Sen. Kamala Harris knocked Biden’s plans to augment Obamacare, while Sen. Corey Booker sparred with the 76-year-old over criminal justice. Biden called Harris’ health policy criticism “a bunch of malarkey” and accused former Newark mayor Booker of neglecting abusive policing.

