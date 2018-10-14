As nearly a dozen Democratic 2020 hopefuls faced off in Detroit last night, the two leading liberals — Senators Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren — fended off challenges from moderate rivals over their “fairy tale” promises. For lesser-known candidates like ex-congressman John Delaney and Sen. Amy Klobuchar, the debate was a chance to object to “Medicare for all”-style health care, among other policy aims of the party’s progressive wing, and tout their more pragmatic approaches.

What’s next? Ten more contenders, including front-runner Joe Biden, will debate tonight, some getting their final shot before September, when qualifying for debates will be tougher.