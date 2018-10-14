U.S. federal prosecutors say a former Amazon cloud hosting company employee was behind the late March breach. Most of the data includes the addresses, birth dates and self-reported income of 106 million American and Canadian credit card applicants between 2005 and 2019 — though around 140,000 social security numbers and 80,000 bank account numbers were also compromised. Authorities say Paige Thompson, 33, who’s been charged with computer fraud and abuse, was arrested after boasting online about the breach.

What’s the bigger picture? The incident helps reveal why many major banks remain wary of moving to cloud storage, which Capital One had embraced.