At least 15 others were also injured after a gunman opened fire Sunday night at the Gilroy Garlic Festival about 80 miles southeast of San Francisco, before being shot dead by police. Armed with an assault-style rifle, the shooter is believed to have cut his way through a fence to avoid security. Eyewitnesses reported a chaotic scene as attendees sheltered under tables or ran to safety. “I’m fortunate to be alive,” said one festival vendor.

Is the tragedy over? Gilroy police say they’re continuing to search for a possible second suspect, and haven’t identified a motive.

