Shortly after Attorney General William Barr announced that the federal government would resume executing prisoners, capital punishment appeared to reemerge as a hot-button issue. Democratic presidential hopefuls criticized the decision, while Massachusetts Rep. Ayanna Pressley even introduced legislation banning the federal death penalty. The first execution, of a convicted child murderer, will take place in December, less than two months before the crucial Iowa caucus.

What do ordinary Americans think? While only one of 24 Democratic White House contenders supports capital punishment, it’s backed by six in 10 Americans, although support has declined in the past two decades.