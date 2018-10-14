For seven hours yesterday, the former special counsel did little more than confirm passages of his Russia report read by members of Congress. Far from damning or exonerating President Donald Trump, his methodical and occasionally halting Capitol Hill testimony often consisted of one-word answers. Sometimes fumbling for more meaningful responses, Mueller “did everything he could to avoid being interesting,” OZY reports, and left Democrats without a strong new impetus to pursue impeachment proceedings against Trump.

What seemed to be his biggest concern? Despite his subdued performance, the 74-year-old career prosecutor offered a strongly-worded warning about Russian interference in American elections.