Special counsel Robert Mueller is currently on Capitol Hill to testify in back-to-back congressional hearings on his Russia probe. But it’s unclear whether Mueller’s testimony — which the former FBI director has promised wouldn’t exceed the scope of his 448-page report — will provide the political fuel Democrats are seeking as they probe suspected misdeeds by President Donald Trump and rally against his reelection.

Why does it matter? Even if Mueller doesn’t provide any new insights, observers say his appearance could provide a key, plain-English voice to an unwieldy heap of legalese.