The former British foreign secretary will become the country’s new prime minister after being elected as Conservative Party leader by a 2-1 margin over current Foreign Secretary Jeremy Hunt. One of the primary advocates for leaving the European Union, Johnson has pledged to make a new deal with EU leaders — unlike the one which outgoing Prime Minister Theresa May negotiated and saw thrice rejected by Parliament.

How is he expected to begin? Johnson will face a fight in Brussels, where a newly elected European Commission president isn’t eager to compromise, as well as further resistance in London, where lawmakers seem no closer to agreement on a divorce deal.