Tehran announced today that it had arrested — and in some cases already sentenced to death — of its citizens who had been recruited as spies by the United States. All of the arrests, the statement said, took place before April. The alleged spies worked at “sensitive” military and nuclear sites, according to an intelligence officer for the Islamic Republic said at a press conference.

What’s the U.S. response? Experts fear the move could be another escalation of tensions with the West, while Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said, “the Iranian regime has a long history of lying,” while acknowledged that his department is working toward the release of Americans held by Iran.