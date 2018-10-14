President Donald Trump said he was “not happy” when supporters in North Carolina chanted “send her back,” referring Minnesota’s Somali-born Rep. Ilhan Omar. The crowd echoed the phrase from Trump’s recent tweets suggesting Omar and several fellow congresswomen of color should “go back” and “help fix” their native lands, despite three of the four being American-born and all being U.S. citizens.

Why the about-face? First daughter Ivanka reportedly urged her father to condemn the chants, and several Republicans — some of whom are facing difficult reelection battles — spoke up, including Rep. Kevin McCarthy, who said, “Those chants have no place in our party or country.”

