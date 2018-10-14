Lawmakers voted 230 to 198 in favor of holding Attorney General William Barr and Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross in criminal contempt of Congress. The two ignored House Oversight Committee subpoenas for documents related to Trump administration efforts to add a citizenship question to the 2020 census. Wednesday’s vote sets up another legal fight between Congress and the White House.

Is this a crisis for the administration? It could be worse: Texas Rep. Al Green also introduced an impeachment resolution over President Donald Trump’s recent “racist” comments, but it was voted down 332-95.