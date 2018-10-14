In a powerful rebuke of President Donald Trump, the Democrat-controlled House condemned him for legitimizing “increased fear and hatred of new Americans and people of color.” The non-binding resolution — ignited by Trump’s tweets urging four congresswomen of color to “go back” to their home countries — passed with votes from four Republicans and one independent as well as unanimous support from Democrats. “I know racism when I see it,” said civil rights icon Rep. John Lewis.

Why does it matter? While the first House repudiation against a president in more than 100 years carries no punishment, some say Trump’s comments could be used against him in legal challenges to his immigration policies.