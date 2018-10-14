President Donald Trump doubled down yesterday on his stinging criticism of four progressive Democrats, claiming “they hate our country” and should leave it. Rep. Ilhan Omar, one of Trump’s targets, responded, “This is the agenda of white nationalists.” She joined her colleagues in the so-called “squad” to denounce what they said was a political distraction. Meanwhile, Speaker Nancy Pelosi called on House Republicans to formally condemn the president’s comments in a resolution.

How tense can this showdown get? Rep. Bennie Thompson, chairman of the House Homeland Security Committee, asked Capitol Police to boost security for lawmakers as the scandal intensified Monday.