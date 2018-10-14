“Racial arsonist strikes again.” That’s what House Democratic Caucus Chairman Hakeem Jeffries, a congressman from New York, said in response to a series of Sunday tweets by President Donald Trump aimed at Jefferies’ progressive female colleagues. Apparently targeting Reps. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Ilhan Omar, Rashida Tlaib and Ayanna Pressley, Trump urged them to “go back” to their “totally broken and crime infested” countries. All but Omar are American-born.

What are Trump’s fellow Republicans saying? Not much: While some may be uncomfortable with his language, observers suggest they’re wary of alienating the president’s base by speaking out.