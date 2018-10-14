Abandoning his bid to add the controversial query to the 2020 census, President Donald Trump instead ordered federal agencies to gather citizenship data from official records. The decision caps a contentious 19-month effort by the administration, which was dealt a setback last month when the Supreme Court essentially ruled the White House couldn’t add the question without stronger justification. Despite that, Trump had vowed to continue his quest.

What’s next? The issue is still making political waves, with the Democrat-led House voting next week on whether to hold Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross and Attorney General William Barr in contempt for ignoring subpoenas related to the administration’s effort.