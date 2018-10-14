British and U.S. officials say several boats belonging to Iran’s Revolutionary Guards attempted to stop the vessel as it entered the Strait of Hormuz yesterday, but were chased away by the Royal Navy’s HMS Montrose. A U.K. government spokesman urged Iran, which denied the incident took place, “to de-escalate the situation.” The episode occurred nearly a week after Tehran vowed retaliation for the British seizure of an Iranian tanker, allegedly delivering oil to Syria, off the coast of Gibraltar.

What’s next? Wednesday’s alleged confrontation could draw international support for the U.S. effort to form a naval coalition to guard commercial shipping around the Gulf.