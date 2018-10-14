Following a public spat with President Donald Trump, the diplomat said a recent leak in which he’d described Trump “clumsy and inept” made it “impossible” to continue in his post. After the revelation, the American president called Darroch “a very stupid guy” and vowed to no longer work with him. Prime Minister Theresa May, meanwhile, had fully supported the British envoy.

What’s next? It remains to be seen whether the episode will further sour relations between the two countries, especially with London aiming to secure a post-Brexit trade deal with Washington.